April is World Autism Month, and we are joining together to spread awareness. Brett Lloyd joined us on the show today to share his story and how viewers at home can help out.

Lloyd’s oldest son is 8 years old and attends Spectrum Academy, which educates individuals with Autism and provides them a safe place to grow with peers. The Lloyd family has been so grateful for the care their son has received there.

During the month of April, Learn to Sushi will be donating 10% of ALL sales to Spectrum Academy. That includes events, catering, online sales, and retail sales through resellers. They will also be taking donations through their website that will go directly to Spectrum Academy.

Watch the video to see a demonstration on how to make Nigiri Sushi.

Instagram, Facebook, and Tiktok: @learntosushi

Website: https://www.learntosushi.com