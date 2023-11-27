SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Doug Osmond is the Executive Director/Founder of LifeSanta that officially launched July 25th. He joined us on the show to share about the “You’ve Been Santa’d” initiative in hopes of spreading Christmas cheer all year round.

They have done 2 projects so far and are now working to build 50 tiny homes in Maui to help support the people in need there. Osmond invites people to get involved and spread kindness, hope and joy. He has partnered with Mercury One to put on an event in Maui on Dec 16th to help over 1000 kids have a good Christmas .

Visit LifeSanta.org for more information.