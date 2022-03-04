The world needs more love! Spreading it doesn’t have to include a gift, but it sure is fun to! Bree Gnehm, Owner of Luv Ya gifts joined us in the studio with her daughter RayLee and Taya.

Luv Ya Gifts aims to take care of all of your gift-giving needs! They curate custom gift boxes that include candy, apparel, self-care items, and a card. They are great for employee appreciation, baby shower gifts, thank you, teacher appreciation, birthdays, and just a “thinking of you”!

Gnehm’s daughters were sporting their “Girl Power” graphic tees. They are cute and comfortable and spread a positive message wherever you go. They help pick out the gifts and come up with the ideas behind Luv Ya gifts.

Gnehm shared the story behind why she started her business. She mentioned that she struggled with pre-partum depression and asked her loved ones to help her serve one person a day. She set a goal to serve 1,000 people before she delivered her baby. She sent out gifts to people in her life and decided this was something she wanted to do to spread kindness.

She shared a map of all the places she has shipped gifts to. She believes that kindness and love have a ripple effect. She is offering viewers a code to get 10% off everything on-site! Visit her social media and use the code “GTU” at checkout!

Facebook: Luv Ya Gifts

Instagram: @luvya_gifts

Website: luvyagifts.com