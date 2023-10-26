SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Spreading love and a message of hope through what Tom Ballard likes to call “heart rocks”. Otherwise known as “The Heart Rock Guy“, Tom has made and distributed over 170,000 heart rocks since he lost a family member to suicide almost four years ago. He believes that kindness, connection, and little reminders are good ways to deepen friendships, strengthen families, and save lives.

A heart rock can serve as a physical reminder that you matter, are loved, and are not alone. It is great to refer back to whenever you need a pick me up. It is also a great way to share that message with others by passing one along to a friend in need.

Ballard is a speaker and shares his message in school assemblies and various community events, teaching others about the power of kindness as suicide prevention. To book Ballard to speak at an event connect via his website takeheart.rocks and connect on social media @takeheart.rocks