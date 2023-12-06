SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – SCHEELS is spreading the holiday cheer in Utah!

They’re feeling the spirit of giving and want you to be a part of it. SCHEELS is giving away $5000 to three local nonprofits in Utah! Simply head over to SCHEELS’ Instagram @sandyutahscheels or Facebook @sandyscheels, drop the nonprofit name you think deserves some love this season, and boom – you’ve nominated them to win big.

It’s like playing Santa, but with SCHEELS making the magic happen. ‘Tis the season to give, and SCHEELS is making it merry and bright for the organizations that need it most. Let’s spread the joy together!

Sponsored by SCHEELS