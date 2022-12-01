- On Good Things Utah this morning – Spotify officially dropped their annual wrapped roundups on Nov. 30, with people sharing their personal top artists on their social media. For the third year in a row, the Bad Bunny is the most-streamed global artist of the year, generating more than 18.5 billion streams in 2022. The Puerto Rican artist is followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and BTS. As for the most-streamed songs of 2022, people couldn’t get enough of Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” The track topped the list with more than 1.6 billion streams globally. In the second spot was “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals followed by “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid Laroi. Bad Bunny’s songs “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó” rounding out the list in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.
- Plus, Santa Claus might know if you’ve been bad or good, but there’s a special elf— notably one who likes to hang out on the shelf — that’s really the one to impress during the holiday season. Whether you’ve already hosted this special visitor from the North Pole during the holidays or you see friends and family share their various elfcapades on social media, one thing for sure: The Elf on the Shelf has become a cherished holiday tradition. In fact, Santa’s “nice list” wouldn’t be possible without the help of all of his red-suited Scout Elves, who have been adopted and named by families all around the world. These Scout Elves arrive in homes in late November or early December and fly back nightly to the North Pole report back to Santa. That means children of all ages who would like to receive presents under the tree on Christmas Day must be on their best behavior. Bree loves the Elf, Deena and Surae aren’t quite sure. Tune in and join in on the Christmas debate!
- Finally, it could be the “hottest” gift of the season: Hot Pockets launched nearly four decades ago, bringing the world a simple but delicious service: ready-to-heat-and-eat treats. Yes, calzones, patties, empanadas, and the like, had been around for generations prior, but labeling a stuffed pastry as a “hot pocket” was surprisingly comforting to many — sort of like the feeling of shoving your hands in a coat pocket on a cold winter day. Now, Hot Pockets is taking that warm and fuzzy notion literally with a wordplay-inspired new merch drop. For the winter warriors who like to keep wearing shorts even during the coldest months of the year, the brand is launching a pair of cargo shorts with an insulated pocket to keep your Hot Pocket toasty no matter how low temperatures go.
- We hope you tune in as dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Thursday edition of Good Things Utah.
