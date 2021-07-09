Spooky season is coming back to Disneyland

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Disneyland is ready for Halloween! This fall, both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure will celebrate the spooky season from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31, bringing back classic themed parties and events that were canceled in 2020 due to the park’s closure. Cue the characters in costumes, decorations galore, and attractions turned eerie!
- Plus, a UK mom was apoplectic after receiving a note from neighbors demanding that she draw the shades so their kids don’t have to see her “a** out on the show.” “It’s the most bizarre thing that’s ever happened to me, I can’t get my head ’round it,” Essex native Alexandria Taylor told Kennedy News of the angry letter, which she found on her car. Neighbors had reportedly spotted the 26-year-old mother of two on Sunday night wearing a T-shirt and French lingerie as she locked the door and turned out the lights in preparation for bed. So does she need to put a robe on?
- And men have a tendency to eat meat so they’re perceived as manly, and changing that gender stereotype could lead to a reduction in carne consumption, according to a UCLA study reported by the Daily Mail. “Shifting men’s perceptions of ideal gender roles away from traditional masculinity could lead to their reduced consumption of beef and chicken,” said psychologist Daniel Rosenfeld.
- Finally, as companies across the country begin to return to the office, workers are finding it ‘impawssible’ to leave their furry friends home alone. An estimated 12.6 million households adopted new pets during the pandemic, according to a study by the American Pet Products Association. But now, as the world begins to shift away from remote work, pet owners are concerned for their furry friends who have only known a world where their human is home 24/7. A Petco survey conducted in the spring found that 69% of pet owners now fear their BFFs will develop separation anxiety. So what are businesses doing to help? We dive into this Hot Topic and more this morning on GTU.
