Friday Films is here, and critic Patrick Beatyy has you covered with what to see, and what to skip! We talk Halloween Ends, which you can theatres and Peacock +. Rated R. See or skip? See it
Tar is also rated R, with star Cate Blanchett driving the show, it’s a definite see it!
And of course, Patrick says it’s not spooky season without a re-vist to his favorite, Beetlejuice!
Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patrickbeattyreviews
Twitter: @patbreviews
Facebook & Instagram: Patrick Beatty Reviews
TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews