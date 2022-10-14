Friday Films is here, and critic Patrick Beatyy has you covered with what to see, and what to skip! We talk Halloween Ends, which you can theatres and Peacock +. Rated R. See or skip? See it

Tar is also rated R, with star Cate Blanchett driving the show, it’s a definite see it!

And of course, Patrick says it’s not spooky season without a re-vist to his favorite, Beetlejuice!

