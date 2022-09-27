With 35 days until Halloween, the County Library is starting to celebrate! Jeff Buydos joined the show to tell us more about the events hosted.

With movies for kids and adults, a costume swap,

The costume swap hosts several options for all sizes, kids and adults. From the 10-19 of October costumes can be dropped off in order to get a token to take a new costume, then on the 22 of October the swap begins at Kearns from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday nights are movie nights for the family! Free for the fam, this is the perfect event for kids, adults, and everyone in between.

Thursday nights are the nights for frightening flicks! All your favorite classic horror films on the big screen start at 1 p.m. through the month of October.

Ghost Hunting on October 14 is a spooky activity to intrigue any Halloween fan. Family activities will be hosted from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and a real ghost hunt will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. with a required registration.

Find more information on the County Library Website.

Instagram: @TheCountyLibrary

Facebook: @TheCountyLibrary

Website: thecountylibrary.org