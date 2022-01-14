Spooky movies for your weekend

It doesn’t have to be Halloween to have a spooky good time at the movies. Patrick Beatty joined us to share his thoughts on this weekend’s movie releases.
‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Derek Drymon, Jennifer Kluska
Written By: Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo, Genndy Tartakovsky
Starring: Brian Hull, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler
Genre: Animated, Adventure, Comedy
Rated: PG for some action and rude humor including cartoon nudity.
All media used courtesy of Columbia Pictures, Media Rights Capital (MRC), Sony Pictures Animation
Synopsis: When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monsterfication Ray”, goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster. In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late.
Score: 4.5/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
‘Scream’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Written By: James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick, Kevin Williamson
Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Rated Rated: R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references
All media used courtesy of Lantern Entertainment, Outerbanks Entertainment, Paramount Pictures
Synopsis: Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth.
Score: 8.5/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (Apple TV+)
Directed By: Joel Coen
Written By: Joel Coen, William Shakespeare
Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell
Genre: Drama, History, Thriller
Rated Rated: R for violence
All media used courtesy of A24, IAC Films.
Synopsis: A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. His ambitious wife will do anything to support him in his plans of seizing power.
Score: 8.5/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
Business info:
Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews
Twitter: @patbreviews
Instagram: patrickbeattyreviews
TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews
Podcast: Gaggle of Geeks