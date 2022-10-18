If you are looking for an easy Halloween treat, give this Spooky Boo Bark a try! Baker, Annie Scott, shares the recipe.

Ingredients

two 4-ounce semi-sweet chocolate bars of your choice *coarsely chopped* or any bag of chocolate chips (preferably higher-end brands such as Ghirardelli)

festive Halloween candy of your choice!

eyeball sprinkles

Halloween sprinkles

Instructions

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Set aside.

2. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or microwave. If using the microwave: place the chopped chocolate in a medium heat-proof bowl. Melt in 20-second increments in the microwave, stopping and stirring after each increment until completely melted and smooth.

3. Pour the melted chocolate onto the prepared baking sheet and spread out into a large rectangle

4. Decorate the top of the bark with candies.

5. Allow the chocolate to completely set uncovered at room temperature or in the refrigerator, about 45 minutes. Once hardened, break into pieces as large or small as you want.

6. Store bark in an airtight container at room temperature in a cool, dry place for up to 1 week or in the fridge for 2 weeks

Instagram: @teencies_treats