Spooky and delicious Halloween treats

We are celebrating Halloween during our live show in St. George. Caroline Hood stopped by to share some cute and spooky treats for Halloween.

Former news anchor & reporter in St. George (KCSG) and Mass Communications Professor at Dixie State University, now she spends her days as a Mom to 3 darling boys ! She loves laughing, learning, water-sports, any adventure especially if it involves travel and creating fun experiences with her boys.

“When it comes to creative holiday cooking,” says Caroline. “I love to involve my young boys because instead of just creating delicious and fun food for them to eat. The process of creating teaches them a life skill and provides us with a positive experience / memory that sometimes become family traditions if we like the process and taste enough!”

Here are the recipes Caroline shared:

🎃Orange jack-o’-lanterns

🎃Jell-O Frankenstein

🎃Mummy hotdogs

🎃Cheesy Witch brooms

🎃 Frankenstein’s Face for breakfast ( Avocado toast smash)

Be sure to watch the video to see how she made the recipes and follow Caroline on Instagram @Caroline.c.hood