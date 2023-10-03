SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kick off October with hairstyles you can rock all month long. The best mother daughter duo, Rose Storey and Lola joined us on the show with tutorials that are easy to follow along. Here are 3 fun Halloween hairdos you can try at home:

1. Ghost buns: using just a couple pieces of tool and some googly eyes you can easily turn two messy buns into cute little ghosts.

2. Spider bun: for this hairstyle you will need black material and black pipe cleaners. Wrap the material around a bun and add the pipe cleaners to create the spider legs.

3. Spider bubble braids: add plastic spiders to bubble braids for a fun and easy Halloween hairstyle.

For more fun ideas to do with the kids follow along at:

Blog: rosestorey.blogspot.com

TikTok: @theusenovfam

Instagram: @rosestorey