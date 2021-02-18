Spoiled Boutique has what your favorite stars are wearing

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Nargas Mullahkhel, owner of Spoiled Boutique came by to show off what the store has to offer. Think star quality on an affordable budget! A small boutique located in Sandy, they sell trendy clothing and accessories. If you’ve seen it on celebrities, chances are they’ve got a version of it!

This is perfect timing to spread the word of their February 20th event, called Jumping Into Spring! This will be a huge sale, with DJ’s, food trucks, and more. The fashion forward Spoiled Boutique has been around for five years, and we want to keep them thriving! Nargas tells us while the website rocks, it doesn’t do their incredible store justice. Make it a point to stop in the shop in person, and have a look around!

Visit Spoiled Boutique at 7986 S. 1300 E. Sandy, online www.spoiledstyles.com, and IG @stylesbyspoiled