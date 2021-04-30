Spoil your Mom with treats from these tasty places

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Benjamin Lee, the Donut Critic came by to help us find Mother’s Day treats.

Shops are starting their specials and they will sell out. Benjamin is here to be your consultant.

Blox Dessert Bars

There is a new dessert bar spot in Pleasant Grove – Blox Dessert Bars. They are ushering in the brownie revolution. Move over cookies – it’s dessert bars’ turn to be your late-night go-to sweet. Brownies a la mode, PB and chocolate, Lemon bars, carrot cake bars, pistachio bars, oh my!

Penny Ann’s Cafe & Mr. Charlie’s

Pure sweet treats not your mom’s or wife’s thing? Give her the gift of balance! I’m talking about chicken and waffles. The marriage of Penny Ann’s Cafe and Mr. Charlie’s is a beautiful thing for us in Utah. Usually, you only go to a place that specializes in chicken and the waffle turns out meh. Or you go to a breakfast place that can’t do fried chicken right. Having a combo that does both well is a game-changer.

Blox Dessert Bars is located at 541 S 500 E Ste. A, American Fork, UT 84003

Instagram

Website

Mr. Charlie’s Chicken is located at 554 W 4500 S Murray, UT 84123

Instagram

Website

Find the Donut Critic online, and IG.