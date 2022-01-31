Add a pop of pink eye shadow for Valentine’s Day

Our Associate Producer, Savvy Jardine, joined us on the other side of the camera to teach viewers at home how to achieve a Valentine’s eye shadow look with a pop of pink shadow.

Savvy loves to match her eye shadow to her outfit and says that it is simple to do. First, she recommends finding an eye shadow palette that has colors that you like and wear. Step out of your comfort zone and don’t be afraid to try something new. A pop of color is complimentary to any eye color and adds a feminine flair to your look.

You only need 3 eye shadow brushes to achieve a bold eye look. Savvy showed how to use a big fluffy brush, a smaller crease brush, and a small detail brush for the undereye. She demonstrated how to build up the color on Deena’s eyelids to create a bold pop of color to match her bright pink blouse. To finish it off, she used her finger to apply a cream to powder glitter for the inner corner of the eye.

Products used:

ColourPop: By The Rosé Pressed Powder Palette

ColourPop: Super Shock Shadow color LADYBIRD

Morphe Brushes

Instagram: @savvy_jardine