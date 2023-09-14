SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Carmelite Monastery, founded in 1952 and dedicated to prayer for all, especially the people of Utah, is gearing up for its 70th Annual Carmelite Fair. The fair, which serves as their main source of income to cover monastery expenses, will be held on Sunday, September 17, at 5714 Holladay Blvd, starting with the Run for the Nuns at 8:00 AM. The event offers a day of family-friendly activities, including silent and live auctions, food booths, handmade items by the nuns, entertainment by jazz singer Emilee Floor and dance groups from Utah, and a chance to win prizes like a Traeger grill, Apple iPad, $300, and a 2023 Kia Sportage. It’s a fun day for all ages, with proceeds going toward supporting the monastery’s mission.

For those interested in attending or supporting the Carmelite Fair, admission is free, and everyone is welcome. The fair officially opens at 11:00 AM, with various activities scheduled throughout the day, culminating in prize drawings at 5:00 PM and closing at 5:30 PM. With a range of activities, from a 5K run to games for both children and adults, the Carmelite Fair promises a fulfilling day of fun for a good cause. To learn more about the event and the Carmelite Monastery’s mission, you can visit their website at www.carmelslc.org.