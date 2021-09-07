We love when Nakia Armstrong stops by to share one of her delicious recipes with us, and today was no different. We were drooling over her no boil gluten free spinach manicotti with sausage pasta sauce. Follow the steps below to impress your family and friends, and follow Nakia on IG at @gonnaeatthat
For the filling
- 1 10 oz oz of frozen spinach drained and chopped
- ½ onion powder
- ¾ teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 cup (8 ounces) ricotta cheese
- ½ cup Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated
- 1 box jovial Gluten Free Brown Rice Manicotti
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded AND fresh sliced mozzarella
For the sauce
- 1 lbs. ground sausage
- 2 jars of favorite pasta sauce
- 3 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- ¾ teaspoon fine sea salt
- Pinch of dried oregano
- Pinch of dried basil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Thaw, drain & squeeze the spinach to remove all of the excess water and finely chop
- In a large bowl, combine spinach, ricotta, and Parmigiano Reggiano, onion powder, ½ shredded mozzarella.
- Add the filling to a gallon sized zip loc bag and cut a hole at the bottom corner,. Pipe the filling into the manicotti, but do not overfill.
- Add a ½ cup of sauce to the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Arrange the filled pasta two noodles wide. Cover with the remaining sauce and mozzarella.
- Cover the dish with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake for 5 minutes until the cheese has lightly browned.
- Let cool for 10 minutes and serve.