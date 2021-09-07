Spinach Manicotti with sausage pasta sauce

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

We love when Nakia Armstrong stops by to share one of her delicious recipes with us, and today was no different. We were drooling over her no boil gluten free spinach manicotti with sausage pasta sauce. Follow the steps below to impress your family and friends, and follow Nakia on IG at @gonnaeatthat

For the filling

  • 1 10 oz oz of frozen spinach drained and chopped
  • ½ onion powder
  • ¾ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 cup (8 ounces) ricotta cheese
  • ½ cup Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated
  • 1 box jovial Gluten Free Brown Rice Manicotti
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded AND fresh sliced mozzarella

For the sauce

  • 1 lbs.  ground sausage
  • 2 jars of favorite pasta sauce
  • 3 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 tsp garlic, minced
  • ¾ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • Pinch of dried oregano
  • Pinch of dried basil

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Thaw, drain & squeeze the spinach to remove all of the excess water and finely chop
  3. In a large bowl, combine spinach, ricotta, and Parmigiano Reggiano, onion powder, ½ shredded mozzarella.
  4. Add the filling to a gallon sized zip loc bag and cut a hole at the bottom corner,. Pipe the filling into the manicotti, but do not overfill.
  5. Add a ½ cup of sauce to the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Arrange the filled pasta two noodles wide. Cover with the remaining sauce and mozzarella.
  6. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake for 5 minutes until the cheese has lightly browned.
  7. Let cool for 10 minutes and serve.
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors