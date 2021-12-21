Spider-Man comes through for a Wyoming 6 year old

- On GTU this morning – Spider-Man keeps his word. Bridger Walker, the young boy who made headlines after he saved his sister from a dog attack last year, paid a visit to the set of the latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, as shared by his father, Robert Walker, on Instagram over the weekend. After news of the then 6-year-old’s bravery captivated members of the Avengers last year — including Captain America’s Chris Evans and Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr. — Tom Holland invited the young hero to the set of the next Spider-Man installment. Holland kept his word: Bridger not only enjoyed a set tour with his family, but filled in as Zendaya’s stunt double during web-slinging practice. On Instagram, Bridger’s father thanked the cast and crew for the “dream-come-true adventure.”
- And speaking of Tom Holland, Amy Pascal, who has produced all of Tom Holland’s Spidey trilogy as well as both Venom movies and 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” told The New York Times she warned told Holland and Zendaya, among others, not to date in real life. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” Pascal said. “Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to.” Clearly Pascal’s advice didn’t stick, as the two have been reportedly dating for months. Despite regularly praising each other publicly and being spotted looking like more than friends, the rumored couple have yet to officially announce that they’re together.
- Plus, falling out of love with someone you thought you were going to end up with is one of the hardest things anyone can go through. You’re so hurt and grieving more than just a person, but also the end of a relationship and a future you thought you were going to have. You don’t think you’ll ever find someone like that again — until you do. And when that happens, it’s beautiful. So how do you know when you are ready? Deena has tips from dating experts.
- And at the end of the show – ponytails are great but if you have thin hair how can you pump it up? Deena shows us the ponytail hack that is trending right now on TikTok. Hope you tune in for a fun Tuesday edition of GTU.