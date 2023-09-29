Spicy Pumpkinchip Muffins in the kitchen with Lindy Davies! She was the perfect person to bring our “pumpkin week”to a close. Check out the recipe and bake a batch this weekend as we head into October.
Ingredients:
- 1 Spice Cake Mix
- 1 can of pumpkin (not pie filling)
- 2/3 cups of water
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup of chocolate chips
Directions:
- Mix the cake mix, pumpkin, water & eggs together in a big bowl.
- Fold in the chocolate chips.
- Fill muffin cups 2/3 full.
- Bake at 350* for about 15 minutes.