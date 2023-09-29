Spicy Pumpkinchip Muffins in the kitchen with Lindy Davies! She was the perfect person to bring our “pumpkin week”to a close. Check out the recipe and bake a batch this weekend as we head into October.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Spice Cake Mix 
  • 1 can of pumpkin (not pie filling)
  • 2/3 cups of water
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup of chocolate chips 

Directions:

  1. Mix the cake mix, pumpkin, water & eggs together in a big bowl. 
  2. Fold in the chocolate chips. 
  3. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full. 
  4. Bake at 350* for about 15 minutes. 

@lindy_davies