Spicy Pumpkinchip Muffins in the kitchen with Lindy Davies! She was the perfect person to bring our “pumpkin week”to a close. Check out the recipe and bake a batch this weekend as we head into October.

Ingredients:

1 Spice Cake Mix

1 can of pumpkin (not pie filling)

2/3 cups of water

2 eggs

1 cup of chocolate chips

Directions:

Mix the cake mix, pumpkin, water & eggs together in a big bowl. Fold in the chocolate chips. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake at 350* for about 15 minutes.

@lindy_davies