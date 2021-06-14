Taking egg salad to a whole new level, Sharanya Raghunath, The Bored Scientist came by to show us how to make spicy egg salad sandwiches.

Salad Ingredients:

-1 carrot grated

-1/2 C of colorful sweet peppers

-Three hard-boiled eggs

-1/4 C of Greek Yogurt

-2 tablespoons chopped of cilantro

-1 tsp of Dijon mustard

For Tempering Ingredients:

-1 Thai chili finely chopped

-1 Tbsp sesame oil

-1 tsp cumin seeds

-2 Tbsp of onions

-1 tsp of Garam Masala

-1/2 Turmeric

Directions:

1.Chop the boiled eggs into bite-size pieces.

2.In a bowl, add all the salad ingredients and mix.

3.In a small frypan or Kadai, on medium heat, add a tablespoon of oil. Let the oil heat (20-30 seconds).

4.Add the cumin seeds. Once the seeds are toasted (~30 seconds), add the chilies, garam masala, and turmeric.

5.The spices will release an aroma and that is how you know it is ready. This is quick so don’t let the spices burn!

6.Finally, add the onions and sauté everything for 2 minutes.

7.Add this to the salad and combine everything.

8.Serve with toasted bread or as wraps!

