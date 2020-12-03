Spicy Dark Chocolate Brownies

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Spicy Dark Chocolate Brownies, anyone? Yes, please! We loved having Jenn Martello for the whole show today! Hour one brought us the savory, hour two brings us the sweet! Instagram @chefjennmartello and www.chefjennmartello.com

It’s the easiest brownie recipe you could make, Jenn calls it her one pot brownies. Dark chocolate, sea salt and cayenne pepper make for salty, sweet and savory.  These are for fudgy brownie lovers. 

Spicy Dark Chocolate Brownies

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Butter unsalted, 1 stick

1 cup Sugar

2 each eggs

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1/2 tsp Cayenne pepper

1/3 cup Special Dark cocoa powder

1/2 cup flour

1/2 tsp Sea salt *more for topping

1/4 tsp Baking powder

Directions:

1. Preheat oven 350* and spray 8×8 pan with non-stick Spray

2. Melt butter in medium saucepan, remove from heat

3. Beat in sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, vanilla and cayenne pepper

4. Stir in flour, salt and baking soda.

5. Pour into a greased pan and shake to spread and bake for 20-25 minutes. ( I add an extra sprinkle of sea salt to the top)

6. Serve plain, with powdered sugar or with your favorite chocolate frosting

7. Enjoy!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots

Good Things Utah Sponsors