Spicy Dark Chocolate Brownies, anyone? Yes, please! We loved having Jenn Martello for the whole show today! Hour one brought us the savory, hour two brings us the sweet! Instagram @chefjennmartello and www.chefjennmartello.com



It’s the easiest brownie recipe you could make, Jenn calls it her one pot brownies. Dark chocolate, sea salt and cayenne pepper make for salty, sweet and savory. These are for fudgy brownie lovers.

Spicy Dark Chocolate Brownies

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Butter unsalted, 1 stick

1 cup Sugar

2 each eggs

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1/2 tsp Cayenne pepper

1/3 cup Special Dark cocoa powder

1/2 cup flour

1/2 tsp Sea salt *more for topping

1/4 tsp Baking powder

Directions:

1. Preheat oven 350* and spray 8×8 pan with non-stick Spray

2. Melt butter in medium saucepan, remove from heat

3. Beat in sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, vanilla and cayenne pepper

4. Stir in flour, salt and baking soda.

5. Pour into a greased pan and shake to spread and bake for 20-25 minutes. ( I add an extra sprinkle of sea salt to the top)

6. Serve plain, with powdered sugar or with your favorite chocolate frosting

7. Enjoy!