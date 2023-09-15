Get another delicious meaty recipe every Wednesday from the Utah Beef Council

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – These spicy buffalo style meatballs are a great game day appetizer or a perfect party dish for your next get together!

Spicy Buffalo Style Meatballs

1 pound Ground Beef

1/2 cup soft bread crumbs

1 large egg, slightly beaten

2 tablespoons chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 to 3 tablespoons hot pepper sauce or buffalo sauce

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon honey

Blue cheese dressing

Celery sticks

Carrot sticks

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, egg, onion, garlic, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Shape beef mixture into 32 1-inch meatballs; place on rack in broiler pan. Bake in 350°F oven 18 to 20 minutes.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine hot pepper sauce or buffalo sauce, butter and honey in large bowl; mix well. Stir meatballs into sauce mixture, stirring to coat well.

Serve meatballs with dressing, celery and carrots.

