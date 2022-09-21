Sharing eight fall fashion staples, D’Arcy Vandenberg joined the show.

Butter leather is back! In pants and button-down jackets, butter leather is comfortable and trendy. Examples of how to style these are on her blog. They can be styled with classic pieces, and are a great way to spice things up to match the fall vibe.

This year, oversized button-ups are in style! With a front-tuck, side-tuck, no tuck, or even as a jacket, these are a versatile piece of clothing that can be styled with leggings, jeans, or pretty much any bottom.

Straight leg jeans and wide-leg high rises are having their moment this fall! Styling this with a cropped cardigan, accentuating the waist, can create a trendy look.

Western inspired shoes are in. White western boots are making their mark! Loafers are also having a comeback. With neutral colors and platformed bottoms, these shoes are perfect for your fall fashion.

Find all of these pieces on Vandenberg’s blog.

Instagram: @darcyvandenberg

Website: www.dear-darcy.com