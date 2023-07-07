SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Did you know you can make ants from Table tennis balls? Sage Roberts from Charmed by Sage joined us on the show today to tell us why making cute and decorative items has never been easier.

As the craft expert she is, she explains that many crafts can be designed with items already in your home or with just a quick stop to the dollar tree. A little added marker work to a balloon set can go a long way to creating that unique touch. Tricks such as these go a long way to make your decor a hit.

Roberts also offers a variety of at home decor kits that are fast and affordable. For more information visit her facebook.