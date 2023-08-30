SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This is a great dish for a different breakfast, for brunch or even lunch or dinner! Anytime of day, this hearty dish with meat and potatoes is sure to keep you going for many hours! It is delicious and everyone can eat together at the same time!

South-of-the-Border Beef Hash

1 pound Ground Beef (75% to 80% lean)

3 cups frozen potatoes O’Brien

1-1/2 cups prepared thick-and-chunky salsa

1 can (4 to 4-1/2 ounces) chopped green chilies

1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Stir in potatoes. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in salsa and chilies; continue cooking 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with cheese. Let stand 5 minutes.

Recipe provided by www.utahbeef.org and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Visit UtahBeef.org for more great recipe ideas from the Utah Beef Council. Watch Good Things Utah every Wednesday for another delicious dish from the Utah Beef Council.

Follow Jennifer Burns on social media @JBCookingHost

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.