The Salt Lake Valley is getting hot next weekend in more than one way. Sauce Lake City, Utah’s 1st hit sauce expo is happening June 18th, Fathers Day weekend, at the Fairpark. So gather the family and take your tastebuds on a ride.

We spoke with Max Born, Owner of Chili Beak & Co-Founder of Sauce Lake City Fest, about the upcoming event. The festival will feature Chili Beak, Salsa Queen, Tonguespank, Bear River Bottling, Homer’s Hot Sauce, Red Rock Salsa & many more. Born states, “We’ve Always been committed to community, which is what we love about doing business in Utah. It’s not the cut-throat attitude, it’s about building bridges.” Creating these collaborative relationships is the foundation of the Sauce Lake City festival. The expo also features a lowrider car show, Guac-Off, live music, spicy cocktails, and fun treats from Harmons & Caputos. If that isn’t enough, a portion of the ticket sales goes to support Wasatch Community Gardens.

Borns also spoke about some exciting additions that they have been working on. They have partnered with Ritual Chocolate to launch a Spicy Chocolate Bar called “Desert Sands”. They also have created spicy cheese with Rock Hill Creamery. An exciting twist on an adult beverage, they worked with The Brewers Bread to create a spicy beer.

Go spice up your summer next week. Visit www.saucelakecity.com for tickets today!

Email: Max@chilibeak.com