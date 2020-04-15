Spice up dinner tonight with tasty Thai curry!

Attention home chefs! Bored with your current recipe rotation? Spice things up with a tasty Thai curry and jasmine rice! Kendra Nani joined us from her kitchen to share one of her favorite dishes to cook for her family. Follow Kendra on Instagram at Kendra Nani and let her know how you like her dish!

Curry Ingredients:

1 T olive oil

1 red pepper chopped

1 cup sliced carrots

1/2 yellow onion, chopped

1 can water chestnuts, drained

1 cup chicken broth

1 can coconut milk

1-2 T yellow curry paste

1-2 T sugar (optional) makes curry sweeter

Instructions:

Heat a skillet and add 1T oil. Add vegetables and sauté until soft. Turn down to low/med heat. Add in 1 cup chicken broth and 1 can coconut milk. Stir to combine. Add yellow curry paste. Simmer for 5-10 min.

Rice:

2 cups jasmine rice

3 cups water

1 cup coconut milk

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to the pan. Stir. Bring to a boil. Cover and turn heat to low. Simmer for 20-25 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Let stand 5 min. Then place the rice on a plate followed with curry sauce. Top with chopped peanuts and cilantro. Enjoy!