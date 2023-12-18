SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Hockey fans unite, because the Utah Grizzlies have some exciting home games coming up during winter break. Get decked out in green and head to the Maverick Center to support Utah’s professional hockey team! Jared Youngman joined us on the set to share about some upcoming games and family fun events.

The next home games are scheduled for Sat, Dec 23rd against the Idaho Steelheads and Dec 29th against Tulsa on America First Friday. This is when fans can go to a home game with tickets starting at just $10 with your America First Credit Union credit or debit card. You can buy them online by calling (801) 988-8000.

Monday and Wednesday nights are also special at the arena. Every Monday and Wednesday, fans can attend Smith’s Family Nights and enjoy a special Family 4 Pack of tickets for just $40! Each additional ticket is $10 per ticket. Buy online at utah grizzlies.com