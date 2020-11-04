Spencer Cox first interview post-win

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Governor elect Spencer Cox stopped by for his first interview since his big win was announced. Hear where he was last night as votes were being counted, how he stayed positive, and the message he wanted to send during this time of divisiveness.

He discusses his approach to the COVID crisis, and the plan going forward and we hear from Deidre Henderson as well. As far as waiting for presidential election results, Cox says, “Be patient going forward, and we will work with the next president for the betterment of Utah”.