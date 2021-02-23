Speculation over what ended Kim and Kanye’s marriage continues

- On Good Things Utah this morning – After months of rumors about an impending split, Kim Kardashian finally filed for divorce from Kanye West last Friday. And while the couple has yet to share what caused their six year marriage to end, Kanye reportedly has an idea of what the breaking point was for Kim. “He thinks that the presidential run was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” a source exclusively told People. “Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage.”
- Plus, in a powerful statement posted on his Instagram account on Monday evening, Bachelor Matt James stated unequivocally that “The Bachelor franchise has fallen short” when it comes to its handling of race. The current moment of reckoning for the franchise “has also pushed me to reevaluate and process what my experience on The Bachelor represents.” We’ll tell you what his statement could mean for the ABC franchise.
- And with two children and a third on the way, actor Hilary Duff knows all about juggling motherhood with a busy work schedule. For the past five months or so, Duff has been in New York City shooting the seventh season of her TV Land series, Younger. But with her due date approaching sometime soon, Duff is now back on mom duty at home in California.
- And finally, "Last week, I found out my husband had a secret Instagram account." Rachael Sullivan began a now-viral TikTok video with this phrase, after Instagram suggested she follow her husband, Tom Sullivan, on the app. "It was on the 'people you may know' section," Rachael told TODAY Food. "It said 'Tom Sullivan @MealsSheEats,' and I was like, 'Who is this 'she'?'" This is an interesting story with a sweet ending.