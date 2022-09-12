Bart Johnson and Robyn Lively came to talk with us about the upcoming movie Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters, directed by David de Vos. The movie is about Steve and his love for all three of his daughters – but does he really know who they are? We can discover the heartfelt journey of a dad who is desperately trying to hold onto his little girls but learns he must give up control and trust God with their future.

It is inspired by the best-selling book “Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters.

It will be shown in some theaters around Utah but don’t worry if you miss the showing it is streaming on pureflix.

Geneva Megaplex: 600 North Mill Road, Vinyard

Thanksgiving Point Megaplex:2935 North Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Jordan Commons Megaplex: 9335 South State Street, Sandy

Monday, September 12, 2022, Screenings at 7PM

Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters trailer