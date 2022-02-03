Special performance honoring Karen Carpenter

Singer/Songwriter, Christina Schultz, joined us on the show with a beautiful message. She is a wife, mom of four, and lover of music. She loves to connect to people experiencing struggles we all go experience through music.

On the anniversary of Karen Carpenter’s death, Schultz wanted to pay tribute in hopes that honoring her legacy and bringing light to her music will inspire self-love and compassion in our most meaningful relationships.

Schultz hopes to inspire meaningful conversations about mental illness and eating disorders to increase awareness for future generations.

“Don’t You Remember?” will be released in 3 weeks during National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Social Media:

Instagram – @carejlink

Website – www.christinaschultzmusic.com