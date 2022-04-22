Today on the second hour of GTU Deena interviewed Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash to talk about the show “The Rookie” that airs this Sunday at 10pm ET / PT on ABC.

ABC announced “The Rookie ” returning for its fifth season. Starting over is difficult, especially for character John Nolan, who is following his ambition of joining the LAPD after a life-changing incident. Nolan is faced with mistrust from others who perceive him as a living midlife crisis as their oldest rookie.

Make sure to check out ABC’s “The Rookie” fifth season this Sunday!