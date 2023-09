Creating healthy relationships with your children is a must do, Todd Sylvester stopped by to give us a parenting course 101. We love his wisdom, and today’s message was no exception. He teaches us the “fast is slow and slow is fast”.

It’s crucial to speak and show your child’s love language. Carve the time to take your children on “dates”, at least once a month. And, tell your child you believe in them.

IG @tinspires