- Why not help kickstart a hobby or career in STEM for kids this holiday season! Cydni Tetro, the President of Women In Tech Council, stopped by this morning to share gift ideas that are sure to get your kids excited about STEM.
- Tetro says Christmas is just around the corner and awesome gifts can help spark a life-long interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Tetro says she’s, “always thinking about how to inspire kids into technology and STEM and one of the best ways to do this is very early on give them exposure to what the power of creation looks like in the palm of their hand.” She says we need to do this more for our boys and girls, but especially our girls. “They need role models, they need mentors and they need the visuals that show them creativity and technology.” Here are three gift ideas that are sure to inspire:
- Coding Critters Go Pets
- Teaches kids ages 4+ how to program. Kids pick different paths, turn on the critter, put it down and it follows the path they’ve created.
- Tetra Tower Balance Stacking Blocks game
- If you like Jenga you will love this! Think of engineering, this is a game of balancing and and building blocks. Gets kids off screens and sends their imaginations in all different directions.
- Flying Orb ball (drone)
- This is a great opportunity for kids to think about how things fly and how you can control them.
- And here’s the best part – all of these gift ideas can still arrive before Christmas! If you want more information please visit www.womentechcouncil.com
Spark your child’s imagination with STEM gifts for kids of every age
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
