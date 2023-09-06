SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for some extra kick or spice in your life.. give this tasty dish a try!

Spanish Chorizo and Cheese Coquetas with Hatch Chile Tomato Jam

Recipe prepared by Chef Daniela Oliveira

Yields: 20 –24 (depending on size)

Cooking time:1hour

Chilling time: 4 hours to overnight

Ingredients:

· 3 tbsp. unsalted butter

· 1 small shallot small diced

· 1 tsp. minced Garlic

· ¼ cup all-purpose flour

· 1-2 cups of whole milk

· 1 Spanish chorizo diced (can use diced ham or prosciutto)

· ¼ cup shredded Manchego cheese

· 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

· 2 tbsp. heavy cream

· 1 sprig chopped fresh parsley

· Salt and pepper To Taste

Breading station Ingredients:

· 2 large eggs

· ½ cup all-purpose Flour

· 2 cups breadcrumbs fine (can use panko)

· Salt and pepper To Taste

Frying oil for deep frying (canola, sunflower, avocado) 4 cups

Hatch Chili tomato jam Ingredients:

· 2 lbs. heirloom grape or cherry tomatoes chopped

· 2 tbsp. Unsalted butter

· 4 leaves of fresh basil chiffonade

· 1 red onion julienned

· 1 roasted Hatch chili pepper diced

· 2 tsp. minced garlic

· 1 cup turbinado sugar or sugar in the raw

· 1 cup red wine

· Salt and pepper To Taste

Directions:

Melt butter in a saucepan and sweat the onions. Add the flour and cook for a few seconds stirring to create a paste (roux). Gradually add the milk, stirring constantly, and cook until it thickens. Add diced chorizo, mustard, cream, salt, pepper, and cheese. Mix well until cheese melts. Remove from heat and let it cool down. After it cools down, make the croquetas balls, and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight. When ready to fry the refrigerated croquetas, set a breading station with the flour, eggs and breadcrumbs. Roll each ball into flour, then the eggs, and last the breadcrumbs. If it gets too warm, refrigerate for 20 minutes before frying the croquetas. Prepare a deep saucepan with 1/3 full of frying oil and heat to 350 F. Once hot, start frying the croquetas, 4 to 6 at a time. Don’t overcrowd the pan. Cook for about 2 minutes and transfer to a baking tray. Serve with the tomato jam.

Directions for tomato jam:

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cover and let it simmer for 40 minutes until it is thick and glossy. Stir occasionally.

