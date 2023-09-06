SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for some extra kick or spice in your life.. give this tasty dish a try!
Spanish Chorizo and Cheese Coquetas with Hatch Chile Tomato Jam
Recipe prepared by Chef Daniela Oliveira
Yields: 20 –24 (depending on size)
Cooking time:1hour
Chilling time: 4 hours to overnight
Ingredients:
· 3 tbsp. unsalted butter
· 1 small shallot small diced
· 1 tsp. minced Garlic
· ¼ cup all-purpose flour
· 1-2 cups of whole milk
· 1 Spanish chorizo diced (can use diced ham or prosciutto)
· ¼ cup shredded Manchego cheese
· 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
· 2 tbsp. heavy cream
· 1 sprig chopped fresh parsley
· Salt and pepper To Taste
Breading station Ingredients:
· 2 large eggs
· ½ cup all-purpose Flour
· 2 cups breadcrumbs fine (can use panko)
· Salt and pepper To Taste
Frying oil for deep frying (canola, sunflower, avocado) 4 cups
Hatch Chili tomato jam Ingredients:
· 2 lbs. heirloom grape or cherry tomatoes chopped
· 2 tbsp. Unsalted butter
· 4 leaves of fresh basil chiffonade
· 1 red onion julienned
· 1 roasted Hatch chili pepper diced
· 2 tsp. minced garlic
· 1 cup turbinado sugar or sugar in the raw
· 1 cup red wine
· Salt and pepper To Taste
Directions:
- Melt butter in a saucepan and sweat the onions. Add the flour and cook for a few seconds stirring to create a paste (roux).
- Gradually add the milk, stirring constantly, and cook until it thickens.
- Add diced chorizo, mustard, cream, salt, pepper, and cheese.
- Mix well until cheese melts. Remove from heat and let it cool down.
- After it cools down, make the croquetas balls, and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.
- When ready to fry the refrigerated croquetas, set a breading station with the flour, eggs and breadcrumbs.
- Roll each ball into flour, then the eggs, and last the breadcrumbs. If it gets too warm, refrigerate for 20 minutes before frying the croquetas.
- Prepare a deep saucepan with 1/3 full of frying oil and heat to 350 F.
- Once hot, start frying the croquetas, 4 to 6 at a time. Don’t overcrowd the pan. Cook for about 2 minutes and transfer to a baking tray. Serve with the tomato jam.
Directions for tomato jam:
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cover and let it simmer for 40 minutes until it is thick and glossy. Stir occasionally.
