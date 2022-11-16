SALE LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Kiana Williams comes to the GTU kitchen. This time she brought a little piece of Hawaii to us here in Utah. Spam Masubi, a Hawaiian delicacy, is something Williams loves to make as it is an easy meal on the go and meets all of your food groups.

Ingredients:

12-24 oz Spam

2 cups Brown Rice

2 cups Lite Coconut Milk

2 cups water

Private Selection Teriyaki Marinade

1-2 Packages Seaweed

Clear wrapping paper

In a large pot add water, coconut milk and rice. Bring to a boil and simmer for 45 minutes. Slice Spam into 6 individual pieces and add to pan.Cook both sides for 1-2 minutes or until browned, add 1/4 cup teriyaki marinade, cook an additional 30 seconds.

Once rice and meat are cooked, let cool. Stack seaweed, rice and spam on plastic wrapping paper and roll tight together. Repeat each one. You have your grains, fruits, veggies, proteins, and the very little fats and oils that you need all in one meal!

For more healthy recipes, follow Williams on Instagram: @wholesome_ki

For fashionable activewear, follow William’s brand on Instagram: @kulia.wear

kuliawear.com/blogs/news