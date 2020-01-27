Kendra Nani joined us in the GTU kitchen with a delicious recipe for Spaghetti Squash Carbonara. This blend is the perfect dish to brighten up any lunch or dinner.
Ingredients:
- 1 large spaghetti squash
- 4 slices bacon
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 1/4 C chicken broth
- 2 egg yolks and 1 egg
- 1 C Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Poke squash with fork several times and bake at 375 for 90 min
- Let cool and then slice open lengthwise
- Shred with forks.
- In a separate pan sauté bacon over medium heat until crispy
- Add garlic for one minute
- Add broth
- In medium bowl whisk eggs together with cheese
- Season with salt and pepper
- Combine eggs with bacon bits mixture
- Add squash and heat.
- Serve with a side of asparagus!
Visit Instagram: @kendranani for more recipes. Enjoy!