Live Now
President Donald Trump’s legal team will continue presenting opening arguments in his impeachment trial

Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Kendra Nani joined us in the GTU kitchen with a delicious recipe for Spaghetti Squash Carbonara. This blend is the perfect dish to brighten up any lunch or dinner.

Ingredients:

  • 1 large spaghetti squash
  • 4 slices bacon
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • 1/4 C chicken broth
  • 2 egg yolks and 1 egg
  • 1 C Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Poke squash with fork several times and bake at 375 for 90 min
  2. Let cool and then slice open lengthwise
  3. Shred with forks.
  4. In a separate pan sauté bacon over medium heat until crispy
  5. Add garlic for one minute
  6. Add broth
  7. In medium bowl whisk eggs together with cheese
  8. Season with salt and pepper
  9. Combine eggs with bacon bits mixture
  10. Add squash and heat.
  11. Serve with a side of asparagus!

Visit Instagram: @kendranani for more recipes. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook