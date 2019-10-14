Spa Trouve: What is coolsculpting?

Coolsculpting has become a popular trend in the beauty world. Unlike liposuction, the coolSculpting fat-freezing procedure is the only FDA-cleared, non-surgical fat-reduction treatment that uses controlled cooling to eliminate stubborn fat that resists all efforts through diet and exercise. Lauren explains the 35 minute, no downtime procedure, virtually painless and you can have it done on any place that is “pinchable.”

This procedure safely reduces belly fat, love handles, double chins and other fat deposits. Some of the benefits to coolsculpting include natural looking, long lasting results, fast and convenient, scientifically proven and FDA cleared as safe and effective.

If you have ever wanted to try coolsculpting you can mention ‘Good Things Utah’ for a free chemical peel with coolsculpting purchase. Call 1-855-4TROUVE for more information or visit spatrouve.com.

This story includes sponsored content.