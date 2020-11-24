Soy wax melts with The Scientist Co.

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Arielle Raugh, founder of The Scientist Company was back on the GTU set today with an awesome demo, and a reminder to shop small this holiday season and support small local businesses. Specializing in soap, candles, and home goods, Arielle creates innovative products that inspire eco-consciousness while supporting human disease research.

You’ll love the holiday release of the new soaps and candles! Made in small batches and individually handcrafted, artisan products make fantastic gifts, and it’s a great way to support the local community. Choose from soaps, candles, gift sets, and more!

Find The Scientist Co. online at thescientistco.com on Facebook here and IG: @thescientist_co