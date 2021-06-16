Rachelle Nielson, from Cinnamon and Coconut, came by to show us how to make a tasty Chicken Pasta Salad with a southwest flair.

Southwest Chicken Pasta Salad

Adapted from “Iowa Girl Eats” and “Our Best Bites”

Pasta Ingredients:

-1 lb. penne or bowtie pasta, cooked according to directions and cooled

-1 (14 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

-4 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

Chicken Ingredients:

-2 large chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

-1 Tbsp. olive oil

-1/2 Tbsp. chili powder

-1 tsp. garlic powder

-3/4 tsp. salt

-1/4 tsp. cumin

-1/4 tsp. onion powder

-1/4 tsp. dried oregano

Pasta & Chicken Directions:

Mix the seasonings in a small bowl and set them aside. Place chicken pieces in a separate bowl and combine with olive oil. Pour in seasoning mix and stir until chicken is well coated. Heat a pan over medium heat and cook chicken 3-4 minutes per side until no longer pink. Set aside and let cool.

Dressing Ingredients:

6 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (about 3 small, juicy limes)

1/4 cup white wine or rice vinegar

3 tsp. garlic, minced

1 1/2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. sugar

3/4 cup canola oil

1/2 cup roughly chopped cilantro

Dressing Directions:

For the dressing: Process lime juice, vinegar, garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt, and sugar in a blender until smooth. With the blender running at slow speed, add the oil in a steady stream until incorporated. Turn off the blender and add cilantro. Pulse 5-6 times so cilantro gets broken up but some pieces remain intact. For the pasta salad: Place cooled, cooked, drained pasta in a large salad bowl. Add beans and cooked chicken. Toss with dressing. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. For best results, chill 1 hour before serving. Right before serving, mix feta cheese into the pasta.

