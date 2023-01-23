SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – There’s nothing quite like good ole’ fashion barbeque! Yori “Big Lud” Ludvigson joined us in the studio to share with us the barbeque that has made him a local superstar in Southern Utah.

Yori and his family are full of love, and they share it through their cooking! Business for the food truck has been booming, from selling 15 gallons of chili in one day to shipping their sauce to other states, everyone wants to get a taste of their BBQ. Their brisket is the fan-favorite, which they feature in their brisket nachos, chili, and more. Find them at 185 N Bluff Street in St. George to see the family for yourself or recreate their brisket peach chili for yourself with this easy recipe!

Ingredients:

1 (24oz jars) peach, pineapple salsa

2 cups tomato sauce

2 cups Big Luds BBQ sauce

2 (16oz cans) chilli beans

2 (10oz) Ro Tel (1 hot, 1 fire-roasted)

1 quart bag brisket

2 tsp Cajun

2 tsp chili seasoning

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped mango

1 cup chopped pineapple

¼ cup brown sugar

Instructions: