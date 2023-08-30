ST. GEORGE, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Catina Struble, Senior Community Development Manager with the American Cancer Society, and Matt Heaton, President of Elevated Networks and Southern Utah Golf Board Chair, joined us on the show to share about an upcoming event that aims to raise money for a good cause. The inaugural Southern Utah Golf Classic is joining forces with the Black Desert Resort in St. George. With 36 teams participating, this event is gaining swift popularity, especially since the PGA tour announcement at Black Desert. T

he course, designed around natural black lava rock, is a unique backdrop. A pre-event reception is planned, complete with swag bags, delectable food, and live music by Distortion. Funds raised from the event will support the American Cancer Society’s endeavors.

For more information, visit golfforthecure.org.