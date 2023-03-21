SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — GTU chef, Lindy Davies made a delicious Southern Scalloped Corn dish. Here is the recipe:
Ingredients:
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup Half and Half
- 1 ½ cups crushed crackers crumbs like Ritz or Saltines, divided
- 3 15- ounce cans whole kernel corn drained
- 4 Tbsp butter melted
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- Freshly minced parsley for garnish if desired
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 1 ½ quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and half and half, melted butter, sugar, onion powder, salt and pepper until well combined. Stir in corn and ½ cup of cracker crumbs
- Pour into prepared casserole dish and spread evenly. Top evenly with remaining cracker crumbs.
- Bake in preheated oven for 45-50 minutes or until the top is golden and the center is set.
- Let rest for about 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh minced parsley.