SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — GTU chef, Lindy Davies made a delicious Southern Scalloped Corn dish. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup Half and Half
  • 1 ½ cups crushed crackers crumbs like Ritz or Saltines, divided
  • 3 15- ounce cans whole kernel corn drained
  • 4 Tbsp butter melted
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • 1 Tbsp sugar
  • Freshly minced parsley for garnish if desired

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 1 ½ quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and half and half, melted butter, sugar, onion powder, salt and pepper until well combined. Stir in corn and ½ cup of cracker crumbs
  3. Pour into prepared casserole dish and spread evenly. Top evenly with remaining cracker crumbs.
  4. Bake in preheated oven for 45-50 minutes or until the top is golden and the center is set. 
  5. Let rest for about 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh minced parsley.