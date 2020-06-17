Southern inspired buttermilk pie

Pie is the perfect dessert for a summer picnic or party (distanced, of course). If you’re looking for a new pie recipe, try this one! Lindy Davies shares her delicious buttermilk pie. Be sure to follow Lindy on Instagram

Ingredients:

1 large (9 inch) pie crust

1/2 C butter, softened

2 cups of sugar

3 Tbs of flour

3 eggs

1 cup of buttermilk

1/2 tsp of vanilla

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Prepare pie pan with pie crust.Cream together butter and sugar. Once fully combined, add flour and eggs. Stir in buttermilk and vanilla. Mix well. Pour into the prepared pie crust. Bake for 1 hour and 15 mins. The pie will still be slightly jiggly after baking. Allow time to cool and set before serving.