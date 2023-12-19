OGDEN, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Take a trip up to Ogden for a southern inspired brunch meal. Pig & a Jelly Jar is a local favorite with location located in Salt Lake and Ogden. Their famous chicken and waffles won them an award for Best Chicken and Waffles from Best of Utah by City Weekly for the second year in a row.

Now offering their tasty menu in a neighborhood near you, the Pig & a Jelly Jar food truck is now up and running. They do corporate events and private parties and can be seen at The Neighborhood Hive in Sugar House and Kiitos Brewing in SLC. A must try menu item is the BBQ pulled pork waffler served with chips.

Find the full menu at Www.pigandajellyjar.com and reach out to info@360degreesrg.com to have Pig & a Jelly Jar join at your next event.