Southern Coca-Cola Sheet Cake recipe

Ready to make the best tasting Southern Coca-Cola Sheet Cake Ever? So are we! Thank goodness for Laura Evans, back in the GTU kitchen to share her recipe! Follow below, and be sure to hop on her IG at @utahspicysouthernsweetness and @utahsfoodflirt

Southern Coca-Cola Sheet Cake

Ingredients



FOR THE CAKE

2 cups all purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons Hershey’s Cocoa

2 sticks butter

1 cup Coca-Cola ( No Diet Coke!)

1/2 cup buttermilk, room temperature and shaken

2 eggs, beaten, room temperature

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons Mexican vanilla



FOR FROSTING:

2 sticks plus 4 tablespoons butter

4-5 tablespoons Hershey’s Cocoa

4 tablespoons whole milk

1 1/2 teaspoons mexican vanilla

3 cups powdered sugar (Do Not Sift)

Pinch of salt



Use a 17×5″, or 18×3″ ungreased baking sheet (your favorite Texas Cake Sheet Pan)



In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt. Set aside.



In a small-medium saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Stir in cocoa powder and Coca-Cola and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and pour mixture into the dry ingredients to combine. Set aside.



In a 2-4 cup liquid measuring cup, shake and measure buttermilk, add beaten eggs, baking soda, and vanilla. Stir buttermilk mixture into butter/flour mixture. Pour batter into an ungreased sheet cake pan and bake at 350°F-degrees for 20 minutes.



Frosting:

Make frosting while baking cake. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-medium-low heat, whisk in cocoa milk, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Once all ingredients are combined remove from heat. Lightly cool and pour over warm cake.



Cut cake into squares, serve with vanilla ice cream and a sprinkling of cocoa powder to make it pretty.



Notes:

Cover cake tightly with aluminum foil. Keep on counter or in fridge. Bring to room temperature 20-30 minutes before serving if, storing in fridge.

My favorite brand of really good Mexican Vanilla is Blue Cattle. You can find the Blue Cattle brand at Orson Gygi or Spoons and Spice.

Yes, you absolutely can substitute Mexican vanilla with a good quality pure vanilla extract or Madagascar vanilla for this recipe.