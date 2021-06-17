We all learned how to make sourdough in the pandemic but Mary Susan Jenkins from Baking it Beautiful says her recipe is not your traditional recipe and is a must for any family dinner.
Sourdough Bread
To make your starter:
-2 cups Warm Water
-½ tsp. Salt
-2 tsp. Sugar
-1 tsp. Yeast
-4 Tbsp. Instant Potatoes
To Make Bread:
-3/4 cup Sugar
-1/2 cup Vegetable Oil
-1 Tbsp. Instant Yeast
-1 TBS. Salt
-1 cup Starter
-1 1/2 cup Warm Water
-6 cups bread flour, plus additional flour (use only bread flour or your bread will not rise)
