Sour cream lemon pie with CC Pies

Sour Cream Lemon Pie
Pastry for single crust pie Custard for pie:
1 C sugar 3 Tbs. + 1 1/2 tsp. cornstarch
1 C whole milk
1/2 C lemon juice
3 large eggs yolks, beaten
1/4 C. butter cubed
1 Tbs. lemon zest
1 C sour cream
Whipping cream for top
Mix sugar and cornstarch in a heavy saucepan. Whisk in milk and lemon juice until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened. Reduce heat and simmer an additional 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Mix 1/4 C of mixture into beaten egg mixture and stir. Pour egg mixture back into the pan. Cook on medium-high heat whisking constantly for 2 more minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in butter and lemon zest. Cool slightly without stirring. Stir in sour cream. Pour in baked crust. Cool then top with whipping cream and store in the refrigerator.